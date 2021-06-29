Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $196,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.06. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

