Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 77,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
