Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 77,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.