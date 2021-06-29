Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 203.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,613,605 shares of company stock valued at $196,801,895 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

