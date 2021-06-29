Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,734 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.