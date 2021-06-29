Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.