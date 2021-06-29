Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

