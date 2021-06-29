Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

