Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,972 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in US Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.