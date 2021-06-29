Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ShotSpotter worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $566.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

