Parachute 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $196,707.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $196,707.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00052318 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,286,047 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

