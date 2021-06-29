Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.48.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Shares of TSE POU traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.72. The company had a trading volume of 179,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,147. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.29.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

