Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.15 million, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.95. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

