ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $537.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,289.57 or 1.00167901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00032850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

