Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $2.98 million and $7,427.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.