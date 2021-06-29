Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Paya alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.