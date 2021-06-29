Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,811. Paychex has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

