Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,811. Paychex has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
