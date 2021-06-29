Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.12.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

