Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.12.

PAYX stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

