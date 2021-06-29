Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Shares of PAYX opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

