Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target upped by Cowen from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.