PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.29 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $64.42 million and approximately $464,312.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 682,140,627 coins and its circulating supply is 223,522,793 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

