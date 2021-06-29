Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 156,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pearson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

