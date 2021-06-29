Peercoin Price Tops $1.01 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $27.20 million and approximately $37,497.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000176 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,004,008 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

