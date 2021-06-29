PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $4.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $21.04 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 150,431 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

