Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,988 PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,394,000.

Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60.

ID has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

