Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.