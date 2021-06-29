Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $637.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

