Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

