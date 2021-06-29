pEOS (PEOS) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.70 million and $5.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.