Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 482,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.