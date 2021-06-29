Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

