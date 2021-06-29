Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.95 Million Position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,635 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sandbridge Acquisition worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,622,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Get Sandbridge Acquisition alerts:

SBG opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.