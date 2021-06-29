Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 449,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000.

NASDAQ KSICU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

