Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $6 Million Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACQRU. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth $20,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $14,274,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $7,101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

