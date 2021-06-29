Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $6.49 Million Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000.

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

