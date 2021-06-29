Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,570,000 shares, a growth of 266.3% from the May 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 329,616 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 443,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,742,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

