Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PNXGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.