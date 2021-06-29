Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.57. Approximately 640,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 561,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.

PHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.19 million and a PE ratio of 36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Photon Control (TSE:PHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Photon Control Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photon Control (TSE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

