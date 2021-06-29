Plair (PLA) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Plair has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Plair has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1,818.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.55 or 0.00685649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

