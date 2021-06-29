Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Plexus worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plexus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.