Portion Achieves Market Cap of $3.08 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $14,689.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

