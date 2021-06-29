Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Update

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRED traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 239,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Predictive Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 122.36% and a negative net margin of 355.43%.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

