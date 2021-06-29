Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PLPC opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

