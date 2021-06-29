Prometeus Price Tops $12.06 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $12.06 or 0.00033720 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $198.43 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00663226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038253 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

