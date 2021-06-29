ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
