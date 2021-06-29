ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.