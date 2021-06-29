Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $182.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Proofpoint is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Ongoing migration to the cloud and high renewal rates are also positives. Also, the acquisition of security awareness startup Defense Works is expected to boost its portfolio. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are positives as well.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.14. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.61. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 165.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 63.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 158.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

