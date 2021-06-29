Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $241.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $242.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

