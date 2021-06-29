Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 23,058 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 657,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

