Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 2.8%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,962,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

