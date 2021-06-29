Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PVBC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. Analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

